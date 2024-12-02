Subscribe
St. Lawrence Seaway Invests $350 Million in Upgrades

December 2, 2024

St. Lawrence Seaway (c) Wilding / Adobestock
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) has announced an investment of over $350 million in infrastructure upgrades over the next three years.

This investment will ensure the Seaway’s continued reliability and efficiency, while creating jobs and strengthening local communities. Spanning from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027, the investments include more than $170 million in the Montreal to Lake Ontario (MLO) region and $180 million in the Welland Canal region. These upgrades will enhance critical infrastructure, ensuring strong supply chain links and reliable transportation for goods. Highlights of the planned work include:

• maintaining and upgrading locks and bridges
• improving energy infrastructure
• upgrading mechanical and structural systems to extend the lifespan of critical assets

“This investment reflects our commitment to providing a resilient and sustainable supply chain for Canadians,” said Jim Athanasiou, President and CEO of the SLSMC. “By enhancing the reliability of our infrastructure, we are highlighting the vital role of tthe Seaway in ensuring goods reach their destinations efficiently while supporting innovation and sustainability in marine transportation.”

Marine shipping is the most sustainable way to move goods, offering an alternative to road and rail. These infrastructure upgrades position the Seaway to meet future demands, ensuring resilient supply chains.

