Udo Lange Named CEO of Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen said that, after 23 years as Chief Executive Officer, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen will step down from his role as CEO on September 1, 2023, and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Stolt-Nielsen Limited. He will be succeeded as CEO by Udo Lange.

Lange, who will join Stolt-Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2023, has more than 20 years of experience in the international trade industry, with expertise in freight forwarding, express and parcel logistics and airline catering. Lange was most recently president of Healthcare, Logistics and Americas International at FedEx Express, leading a team of more than 50,000 employees across 80 countries. He was also part of the FedEx Senior Management Committee which sets the strategic direction of the circa $90 billion revenue enterprise and has held several other senior roles at FedEx since joining in 2015.

Lange currently serves as a member of the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and has been involved in the task force's Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) group. He also serves on the boards of the NASDAQ-listed e-commerce startup Freightos (CRGO), the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Southern U.S. and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and is on the board of trustees of ‘Operation Finale’, an exhibition in Germany about the capture of Nazi Adolf Eichmann.

Lange holds a Ph.D. in economic science from the University of Duisburg, Germany and an MBA from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

