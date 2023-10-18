Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane Ordered for New Norwegian Terminal

Norwegian logistics provider Tyrholm & Farstad AS has ordered a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for its new Flatholmen terminal in Ålesund, with the electric crane to expand capacity and reduce carbon emissions.

Scheduled for delivery in Q2 2024, the electric crane will handle container and general cargo for the Møre og Romsdal region.

Jan Arve Hoseth, CEO, Tyrholm & Farstad AS, said, “Our new terminal is an important investment for the future, so we need efficient and sustainable equipment to support it. Konecranes could provide a future-proof mobile harbor crane that combines the best available lifting technology with an innovative electric drive concept and excellent backup support from their local partner. This convinced us that the Generation 6 would be the right choice for our new operation.”

Hans-Jürgen Schneider, Regional Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes, said, “This order illustrates the strength of our long-term partnership with local partner AS BULL. Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes are popular in Norway, and it’s exciting to see our new Generation 6 cranes installed in the new terminal, offering high performance, outstanding reliability and lower emissions for many years to come.”