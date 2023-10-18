Subscribe
Search

Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane Ordered for New Norwegian Terminal

October 18, 2023

(Image: Konecranes)
(Image: Konecranes)

Norwegian logistics provider Tyrholm & Farstad AS has ordered a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for its new Flatholmen terminal in Ålesund, with the electric crane to expand capacity and reduce carbon emissions. 

Scheduled for delivery in Q2 2024, the electric crane will handle container and general cargo for the Møre og Romsdal region.

Jan Arve Hoseth, CEO, Tyrholm & Farstad AS, said, “Our new terminal is an important investment for the future, so we need efficient and sustainable equipment to support it. Konecranes could provide a future-proof mobile harbor crane that combines the best available lifting technology with an innovative electric drive concept and excellent backup support from their local partner. This convinced us that the Generation 6 would be the right choice for our new operation.”

Hans-Jürgen Schneider, Regional Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes, said, “This order illustrates the strength of our long-term partnership with local partner AS BULL. Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes are popular in Norway, and it’s exciting to see our new Generation 6 cranes installed in the new terminal, offering high performance, outstanding reliability and lower emissions for many years to come.”

Technology Ports Europe Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock

Port of Galveston to Co-pilot Shore Power Project
Photo: Stockholms Hamnar / Ports of Stockholm

Suction Mooring Installed at Port of Kapellskär
© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Konecranes to Supply 8 RTG Cranes for New Terminal in...
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar Acquires Electric Terminal Tractor Line from...
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

The Real Cost of Net Zero Ports
(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

Powering Ports with Alternative Energy Source: Propane

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Securing Federal Grant Resources for US Ports

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Marlink, Intelsat Renew Deal

Marlink, Intelsat Renew Deal

Hydrogen-Fueled Ship earns AIP

Hydrogen-Fueled Ship earns AIP

AAPA Urges Swift Adoption of Stauber Amendment

AAPA Urges Swift Adoption of Stauber Amendment

Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane Ordered for New Norwegian Terminal

Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane Ordered for New Norwegian Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News