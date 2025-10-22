Subscribe
Konecranes Introduces Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier at TOC Americas

October 22, 2025

© Konecranes
Konecranes is introducing its Konecranes Noell Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier to the Americas and the world at TOC Americas 2025 in Panama City. The straddle carrier will debut alongside the Konecranes E-Hybrid RTG and electric empty container handler.

The new hydrogen-driven straddle carrier is currently being tested at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s (HHLA) hydrogen test field in Hamburg, and initial test results show the same high performance as hybrid versions.

Konecranes is also showcasing in Panama City its E-Hybrid RTG, which uses Konecranes' proven battery technology along with conventional cable reel or busbar systems connected to the local grid. The batteries are the primary power source, charged by the cable reel or busbar system when needed. This solution is a game-changer for container terminals that suffer frequent power blackouts and are thus reliant on diesel RTGs. Such terminals can also realize significant electrical infrastructure savings versus electric RTGs powered by cable reel or busbar systems.

Additionally, the Konecranes electric empty container handler is now available throughout the Americas. Its modern high-voltage technology makes the batteries energy-efficient, enabling up to 12 hours of operation before recharging. Deliveries of the electric empty container handlers, first launched in October 2024, are already well underway in other regions, with positive initial customer feedback.

Visitors to TOC Americas can find out more about the Konecranes Noell Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier, the E-Hybrid RTG and the electric empty container handler by visiting the Konecranes stand.

Ports Hydrogen Fuel Cell

