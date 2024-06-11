Konecranes Expands its Electrified Portfolio

Konecranes announced a number of Port Solutions portfolio launches that aim to reduce customers' carbon footprints across all stages of their operations.

“Today’s launches reflect our strong commitment to continuous investment in digitalization, electrification and technological advancements,” said Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President of Port Solutions at Konecranes. “These investments contribute significantly to more efficient cargo handling, decarbonization of the economy and the promotion of circularity and safety in the port industry.”

Konecranes’ launches cover innovations in straddle carriers, lift trucks, integrated automated solutions and its port services portfolio.

Konecranes has redesigned its Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers to give the industry greater flexibility with interchangeable power modules including hybrid, battery and hydrogen options. The uniform design facilitates quicker delivery times and ensures the ready availability of spare parts. Maintenance demands are reduced, and each unit is pre-equipped for hydrogen use in addition to hybrid and battery power. The modular construction simplifies power system upgrades to meet the diverse energy needs of terminals now and in the future.

In addition, the Konecranes E-VER electric forklift is now offered with increased capacity to meet the high-performance demands of industries such as steel and mining in addition to ports. As of June 11, 2024, the E-VER electric forklift will be available in the heavy-duty range of 18-25 tons – without compromising performance. The new model can lift 10% faster and accelerate up to 20% more quickly on slopes versus a diesel forklift, with reduced energy consumption and losses allowing the truck to use energy more efficiently. At the end of the forklift’s service life, the batteries can be used as emergency reserves at charging stations or as backup power.

Developed in partnership with industry experts, Future Fields is an automation concept that incorporates an innovative multi-trolley ship-to-shore (STS) crane, an automated guided vehicle (AGV) and Automated High-Bay Container Storage to tackle challenges such as increasing vessel sizes and the limited availability of land. Future Fields can improve productivity, consistency and capacity in container handling, and reflects one of Konecranes’ core values: 'Driving for Better'.

Complementing the Ecolifting expanded portfolio launches, Konecranes has renewed its Remote Support services for ports and terminals, which reduce the need for technicians to travel to site locations or wait on resources. Remote Support gives customers instant access to Konecranes experts through a dedicated hotline phone number, the Konecranes Support online platform and video calling for troubleshooting.

(Image: Konecranes)