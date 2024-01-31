ABP Kicks Off Millbay Docks Transformation

The U.K.’s largest port operator announced it has commenced the first phase in a series of strategic infrastructure developments at Millbay Docks, within the Port of Plymouth.

Associated British Ports (ABP) said the works—funded by the UK Government as part of the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport seed capital program—will help secure the long-term future of the Ferry Terminal, strengthen the port’s freight capability, increase the ports green credentials, and grow the offering to the cruise market.

Specifically, the phase that has now started is related to the reconstruction of the West Wharf. On Monday 15 January the Devon-based contractor, Teignmouth Maritime Services (TMS) received the delivery of piles, which will be installed over the coming weeks in order to reinforce the West Wharf and increase the existing load capacity. This will help to increase the port’s ability to handle general cargo and containers over the berth, as well as to support a state-of-the-art Passenger Boarding Bridge for the ferry and cruise market.

Julian Walker, Regional Director, ABP, said, “The works will see infrastructure upgrades, which will help to future-proof the docks for years to come and mean that the community and broader economy benefit from increased activities within the region.

“This work marks an important milestone in a transformative journey for Millbay Docks. We are delighted to be the first funded project that is underway for Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, and it is made possible through the £1.3 million Seed Capital Funding, alongside further significant investment by ABP, which will not only enhance our ferry terminal – a key hub for Brittany Ferries – but also strengthen our freight capabilities, and expand offering to the Plymouth cruise market.”

Richard May, CEO, Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, said, “It’s great to see our first Seed Capital project get underway. Thanks to ABP for mobilizing this project so quickly. Enhancing such infrastructure secures the future and allows us to optimize port operations, increase ship rotations, consider new routes and high-value cargo types.

“We will see many of our other infrastructure projects go live this year just twelve months after the Government gave us a green light to be a Freeport.”

Council Leader Tudor Evans said, “Millbay Docks is a crucial port gateway for the Freeport and it’s a real milestone to be seeing the first wave of Freeport funding on one of the city’s most important assets start to become a reality.

“This work, which is supported by seed funding, will support the city’s ambition to increase global trade. It is a massive boost to the local economy and will help kick-start improvements we have all wanted to see for a long time.”