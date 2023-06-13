Kalmar's New Reachstackers Made Using Emission-free Steel

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, claims new sustainability options make its eco-efficient electric reachstacker the world’s most sustainable.

Customers now have the option of having their electric reachstacker constructed with 47% SSAB Zero steel, which is made from recycled steel and produced using fossil-free electricity and biogas. Kalmar and SSAB announced their partnership to bring SSAB Zero to the cargo and load-handling industry in May 2023.

In addition to SSAB Zero steel, customers have the option to replace standard oil with PANOLIN biodegradable hydraulic oil and extend tire lifetime through eco driver training and a tire pressure monitoring system. Kalmar said it is also introducing a new emission-reducing counterweight made from unprocessed naturally heavy material to replace the standard cast-iron counterweight.

Launched in December 2021, the Kalmar electric reachstacker offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions.

Mette Kjems Bærentzen, Head of Sustainability, Kalmar, said, “In today’s world, businesses need to actively find ways to reduce their CO2 emissions, and going electric is one of the best ways to cut your carbon footprint and prepare for a low-carbon future. We are constantly seeking new ways to improve the sustainability of our cargo-handling solutions, and these new options provide customers with even more ways to address the growing need to cut their carbon footprint with equipment that is not only more sustainable to operate but also constructed in a sustainable manner.”