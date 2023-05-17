Subscribe
Search

Kalmar Delivers Electric Reachstacker to Cabooter

May 17, 2023

(Photo: Kalmar)
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, officially handed over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group following a six-month testing period. The reachstacker will continue operations at Cabooter Group’s Greenport Venlo intermodal terminal in the south east of the Netherlands.

Since its founding in 1995, Cabooter Group has grown to become a global logistics provider and one of the leading logistics hub operators in Europe. The company is already benefiting from lower fuel costs and reduced emissions thanks to five Kalmar Eco reachstackers deployed at Venlo and at the company’s Kaldenkirchen terminal in Germany. In 2019, Cabooter Group signed an agreement to become the pilot customer for the Kalmar electric reachstacker during the product’s initial development phase.

As part of the handover ceremony, Cabooter Group was presented with the Kalmar Eco Hero Award in recognition of its commitment to adopting sustainable electrically powered equipment. As an Eco Hero, Cabooter is recognized as an ambassador for sustainability, leading and inspiring other customers to follow in their footsteps by sharing their experiences of operating electrically powered machines.

The Kalmar electric reachstacker, which offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes, improves the eco-efficiency of cargo-handling operations while allowing customers to maintain the highest levels of productivity and safety. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions.

Hans Cabooter, President and CEO, Cabooter Group, said, "With our focus firmly on improving the sustainability of our operations, reducing the noise and airborne emissions that our equipment generates is a must. The goal we set when we first signed the agreement to collaborate with Kalmar on this eco-efficient solution in 2019 has not changed: We want to become the industry leader in airborne emission and noise reduction in partnership with Kalmar."

Maurice Butin Bik, Sales Manager, Benelux, Kalmar, said, “Cabooter Group has remained firmly focused on transforming its terminal operations with the goal of reducing airborne emissions and noise. The company is leading by example with its sustainability transformation, and we are honoured that they have chosen Kalmar as the equipment partner for this transformation."

Equipment Technology Ports Europe Infrastructure Green Ports Containers & Breakbulk Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Permit Crackdown Poses New Hurdles for Proposed LNG...
© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

India Eyes Green Hydrogen Bunkering at Major Ports by 2035
© RLS Photo / Adobe Stock

Port of Montreal Aims to Be Carbon Neutral by 2035

US Launches $4 Billion Effort to Electrify US Ports, Cut...
(Photo: Port of London Authority)

Port of London Authority Upgrading Its VTS system
(Image: Mammoet)

World’s Largest Electric Crane Under Construction


Trending Logistics News

© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Depot Opened in Port of Mobile
Ports
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District presents Jaxport with $35 million refund for unused prepayments for the harbor deepening project. From left: Jaxport Board Vice Chair Daniel Bean, Jaxport CEO Eric Green, USACE Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Howie Gonzales, USACE Chief of Water Resources Branch Milan Mora, and USACE Senior Project Manager Jason Harrah. (Photo: Jaxport)

Jaxport Gets $35 Million Refund for Harbor Deepening
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News