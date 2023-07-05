Iron Ore Unloaded in Record Time

On July 2, COSCO Shipping Bulk's 400,000-ton ore carrier Yuanyihai successfully completed what the company claims is the fasters unloading of iron ore in the world.

The unloading operation took place in Dongjiakou Port Area of Qingdao Port. It took only 30.7 hours to complete the unloading of 375,500 tons of cargo.

COSCO Shipping Bulk coordinated with the port to formulate a plan to speed up the unloading and arranged for the representative of COSCO Shipping Bulk Beijing Branch in Qingdao and the ship’s crew to cooperate on the effort.

After the Yuanyihai berthed, the parties worked day and night to complete the unloading efficiently.

As well as setting a new record for unloading iron ore in the world, the operation broke current records for the port: unloading of 160,000 tons per shift and 300,000 tons per day and night in Qingdao Port.



