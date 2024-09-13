Subscribe
Search

Ireland and EIB to Jointly Assess Irish Offshore Wind Ports Development

September 13, 2024

(Credit; EIB)
(Credit; EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Irish Department of Transport have established an advisory cooperation to assess capacity, demand and financing strategies for the development of offshore renewable energy port infrastructure, which is crucial for long-term operation of offshore wind projects in Irish waters.

While no Irish port has the facilities and capabilities required to support large-scale offshore wind projects at present, a number have the capacity to be transformed over the coming years.

Large-scale cost-effective investment is essential to rapidly develop specialist facilities, unlock social and economic development for hinterland energy hubs and harness offshore wind energy.

The new advisory cooperation between Irish authorities and the EIB aims to evaluate the scale and nature of investment needed to upgrade port infrastructure in order to unlock the estimated $33 billion (€30 billion) in investment in offshore renewable projects in Irish waters.

Under the new initiative, experts from the EIB and the Irish Department of Transport will work together to assess both the expected costs of the necessary infrastructure upgrades and the most viable financing strategies to achieve these investments.

The cooperation will also explore opportunities for balanced regional development and the complementary roles of different ports in supporting offshore wind farm construction, ensuring that the benefits of this significant investment are felt across the country.

"Ireland's offshore wind potential is immense, and we are addressing the critical infrastructure needs at our ports to realize this potential.

“This cooperation with the European Investment Bank is a vital step towards ensuring that our ports can support the ambitious offshore wind projects necessary for a sustainable energy future. This initiative will not only strengthen our renewable energy capabilities but also stimulate regional development and create new opportunities across the country,” said Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport.

Ports Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

(Image: Associated British Ports)

West Wharf Upgraded at Plymouth’s Millbay Docks
(Image: Venture Global LNG)

Plaquemines LNG Export Plant Gets Key Regulatory Approval
© CL-Medien / Adobe Stock

Rain Lifts Rhine River Levels in Germany but Shipping...

Power Outage Hits Port of Rotterdam; Issue Resolved

Poland Will Build Port for Nuclear Power Plant
© alan1951 / Adobe Stock

'Clean Growth Hub' Planned at the Port of Barry

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Gas Supply Deal Signed for Galveston LNG Bunker Port

Gas Supply Deal Signed for Galveston LNG Bunker Port

Jefferson County Port Authority Buys Land for New Mississippi River Terminal

Jefferson County Port Authority Buys Land for New Mississippi River Terminal

Ireland and EIB to Jointly Assess Irish Offshore Wind Ports Development

Ireland and EIB to Jointly Assess Irish Offshore Wind Ports Development

New CO2 Liquefaction Method will be “Game Changer”

New CO2 Liquefaction Method will be “Game Changer”

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Chinese carrier shipment company BingEx apply for United States IPO
How most likely is an Air Canada strike and what effect would it have?
Trudeau states government will not intervene in Air Canada disagreement with pilots