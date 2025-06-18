Subscribe
Search

War Insurance Costs to Israel Soar

June 18, 2025

Copyright thodonal/AdobeStock
Copyright thodonal/AdobeStock

War risk insurance premiums for shipments to Israel are as much as three times higher than a week ago as the war between Israel and Iran entered its fifth day, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The cost of a seven-day voyage to Israeli ports was quoted between 0.7% and 1.0% of the value of a ship, versus around 0.2% a week ago, they said.

War risk premiums to Israel are still below a peak of over 2% in November 2023 that were quoted after a Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and triggered the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

Individual underwriters will price risk and rates differently, but this will add tens of thousands of dollars of extra daily costs for every voyage.

"Calls specifically to Israel are very much on a case-by-case basis with rates increased to anywhere up to 1% for a 7-day call, dependent on what cargo, ownership and port," David Smith, head of marine with insurance broker McGill and Partners, told Reuters.

Israel relies on sea lanes for much of its imports which are shipped to gateways that include the Mediterranean ports of Ashdod, which is close to Gaza in the south, and Haifa in the north, as well as the Red Sea port of Eilat.

Israel's Bazan Group shut down its Haifa oil refinery, the country's largest, on June 16 after its power station was damaged in an Iranian attack.

Nearly 30 vessels, many general cargo ships, were currently anchored around Haifa's bay, according to MarineTraffic ship tracking data on Tuesday.

All port terminals in Haifa were operating normally and remained fully operational, an Israeli source involved in Haifa's port industry said.

Many shipping companies are already wary of sailing to Israel due to the higher risk profile.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have said they will attack any Israel-linked vessels despite reaching a ceasefire over U.S. and UK-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The militia announced in March a "maritime blockade" on Haifa port in response to Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Evans)

Insurance Marine Insurance Israel

Related Logistics News

© X-Press Feeders Group

X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to...
© Adobe Stock/Игорь Головнёв - stock.adobe.com

Mitsui OSK: Shipping in the Gulf Continues, Closely...
Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced today the naming of ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. Image courtesy ONE

Shipbuilding: ONE Singapore Joins the Fleet
Copyright Kalyakan/AdobeStock

Singapore Ship Bunker Sales hit 16-month High
Source: Compassion in World Farming

Protesters Call for Halt to Live Calf Exports
Copyright Ruma/AdobeStock

Bombs Fly, Oil Soars: Trump Urges Iran to Make a Deal

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to Enhance Feeder Connectivity

X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to Enhance Feeder Connectivity

War Insurance Costs to Israel Soar

War Insurance Costs to Israel Soar

Tanker Vessel Market Flashes Yellow as Middle East Burns

Tanker Vessel Market Flashes Yellow as Middle East Burns

Shore Power System Installed at Husky Terminal

Shore Power System Installed at Husky Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

LME's new Hong Kong storage facilities are attracting a lot of interest in metal deliveries, according to the CEO.
This weekend, the yacht of UK tech tycoon Lynch will be brought to the surface.
Turkey's Pasifik Eurasia, China Railway unit sign rail transport deal