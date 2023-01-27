Subscribe
S5 Inks Deal with Deutsche ReGas to Manage Shuttle Tankers

January 27, 2023

Transfer carrier Coral Furcata delivers LNG to FSRU Neptune at Deutsche ReGas's Terminal, Lubmin, Germany. Image courtesy S5 Agency World
Transfer carrier Coral Furcata delivers LNG to FSRU Neptune at Deutsche ReGas's Terminal, Lubmin, Germany. Image courtesy S5 Agency World

S5 Agency World (S5) signed a contract with Deutsche ReGas to act as terminal agent at its new Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal at Lubmin Port, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast. The new LNG terminal will process LNG imports into Germany and has a regasification apacity of up to 5.2 bcm of natural gas per year. 

The agreement will see S5 Agency World managed the incoming clearance, pilot coordination and necessary paperwork for three shuttle tankers working between a floating storage unit moored near the port in the Baltic Sea and the floating regasification vessel Neptune at the Lubmin terminal. S5’s experience working with gas carriers will be crucial to this part of the project. The S5 team will handle all port calls for the project as part of its exclusive contract.

As Germany continues to develop infrastructure to support the import of LNG for its energy system, the construction of floating regasification
plants is accelerating across the country. The Lubmin LNG terminal, which has already been feeding gas into the grid during test operations
since the beginning of January, is the first privately financed LNG terminal in Germany. S5’s leading expertise in the gas sector and its experience of the technical challenges of managing gas carriers in port makes it an ideal partner for Deutsche ReGas at the Lubmin Terminal.

