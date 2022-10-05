29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 5, 2022

CMA CGM Inks Deal for Fleetwide Adoption of HydroPen Firefighting Tool

Image courtesy Viking

Image courtesy Viking

Viking Life-Saving Equipment secured a major order for its container fire-fighting tool HydroPen, following a decision by the CMA CGM Group to adopt the solution across its entire fleet.

In 2020, CMA CGM ordered HydroPen sets to equip its larger containerships. The latest order means that CMA CGM will use the system on over 270 ships.

HydroPen is attached to the deck hose as a combined drill and spray unit which penetrates the door of the box before extinguishing the fire at source. Working on or below deck, HydroPen is put into position by a crew member using a telescopic device to fight fires from a distance at any level, with the drilling action driven by pressure in the hose. Users need minimal training, while HydroPen is equally compatible for use with water, foam, or CO2.

Related News

From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

 ©SAAM

Hapag-Lloyd to Acquire SAAM's Terminal Business for $1B

 © Mariakray / Adobe Stock

Cyber Attacks On the Rise at US Ports and Terminals

 Image courtesy Inmarsat

New InmarsatSatellite Reaches Geostationary Orbit, Testing Begins

 Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int