CMA CGM Inks Deal for Fleetwide Adoption of HydroPen Firefighting Tool

Viking Life-Saving Equipment secured a major order for its container fire-fighting tool HydroPen, following a decision by the CMA CGM Group to adopt the solution across its entire fleet.

In 2020, CMA CGM ordered HydroPen sets to equip its larger containerships. The latest order means that CMA CGM will use the system on over 270 ships.

HydroPen is attached to the deck hose as a combined drill and spray unit which penetrates the door of the box before extinguishing the fire at source. Working on or below deck, HydroPen is put into position by a crew member using a telescopic device to fight fires from a distance at any level, with the drilling action driven by pressure in the hose. Users need minimal training, while HydroPen is equally compatible for use with water, foam, or CO2.