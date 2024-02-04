Subscribe
Ingram Forms Material Handling and Supply Chain Subsidiary

February 4, 2024

© steheap / Adobe Stock
© steheap / Adobe Stock

Nashville-based Ingram Barge Company announced it has formed a new material handling and supply chain solutions subsidiary, Ingram Infrastructure Group.

The move, fueled by the company's acquisitions of Inland River Transport Holdings (SCF) and NexStar Solutions, is intended to enhance Ingram's end-to-end supply chain solutions capabilities.

Ingram acquired integrated river transportation and logistics services provider SCF from SEACOR Holdings following the signing of a purchase agreement last October.

Ingram currently operates across more than 4,500 miles of the U.S. inland waterways system transporting a variety of agriculture and industrial commodities via 4,100 covered and open top dry cargo and liquid tank barges and 140 towboats. 

Ingram noted it is bringing eight new terminal locations into its portfolio, enabling bulk, break-bulk and containerized storage, and handling services with connectivity to marine, rail and road transportation. With the expansion into the terminals business, Ingram can now provide multi-modal and multi-product distribution solutions for North American shippers and consignees.

“Today’s announcements are the latest moves that show our continued commitment to add value for our customers, bring on new customers, and expand the services we can offer,” said Ingram president and CEO John Roberts. “We are proud of our history as one of the nation’s leading inland marine companies. Expanding our footprint to offer a full suite of transportation and logistics services will be a game changer for the marketplace and a huge value-add for our customers.”

In addition to acquiring SCF, Ingram has also acquired NexStar Solutions, a logistics infrastructure consulting firm. As part of that acquisition, Bill Kinzeler, Daniel Lester, and Frank Prentiss have joined Ingram Infrastructure as the senior leadership team. Kinzeler will serve as SVP & general Manager of the business unit, Lester as SVP of business development, and Prentiss as commercial VP.

“We are going to set the standard of excellence in marine, road and rail transportation and distribution,” said Ingram chief operating officer Aaron Barrett. “We are excited to marry our deep marine transportation knowledge and track record with additional capacity in material handling and supply chain solutions. Coming on the heels of the creation of Ingram Logistics Services, which we recently launched, we offer customers a suite of services unmatched by anyone else in the space.”

