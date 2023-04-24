INFORM Optimization Software Chosen for Europa Terminal

German AI and optimization specialist INFORM announced it will deliver its Integrated Terminal Scheduler (ITS) to PSA Belgium’s Europa Terminal in order to optimize the move schedules for its quay cranes, straddle carriers, and automated stacking cranes (ASCs) during all transition phases of its upgrade. This state-of-the-art software, that will be fed by PSA Antwerp’s in-house Terminal Operation System (TOS) will be launched in 2026.

In November 2022, PSA and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges’ embarked on a grand upgrade of the Europa Terminal on the right bank of the river Scheldt. PSA selected INFORM to help it optimize Europa Terminal’s moves on the yard during this refurbishment, where each time one third of the terminal is out of service. This is necessary in order to keep the terminal operational during the transition works, but will make organizing the yard much more challenging due to the reduced space.

Alex Van Winckel Director Strategic Relations and Sales at INFORM’s Terminal & Distribution Center Logistics Division, said, “As the terminal will remain operational during the transition, our solution must cater for hybrid operations to maintain a high level of services across the project.”