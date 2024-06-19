Subscribe
Search

India Approves $9-billion Port to Boost Trade with Europe

June 19, 2024

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

India's cabinet approved development on Wednesday of a new deep-water port that the government said will be a crucial part of a plan to connect the Asian country with Europe by sea and rail links through the Middle East.

The Vadhavan port will be built on India's western coast, about 150 km (93 miles) from financial capital Mumbai, for 762 billion Indian rupees ($9.14 billion), Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The port will include terminals to accommodate "mega vessels" and terminals for petroleum, automobiles and other imports, with annual capacity of 298 million metric tons, Vaishnaw said. He added that the first of two phases of construction is expected to be completed by 2029.

"This will be an integral part of (the) India-Middle East corridor," Vaishnaw said, referring to the plan announced in September on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

"This will be a major multiplier of economic activity in the future."


($1 = 83.3870 Indian rupees)

(Reuters - Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Ports Europe Asia Infrastructure Port Development

Related Logistics News

© Nightman1965 / Adobe Stock

Mooreast to Quadruple Production Capacity with Seatrium...
© Stockfotos / Adobe Stock

Port of Salalah Says Its $300 Million Expansion Is On...
(File photo: Port of Antwerp-Bruges)

Port of Antwerp Closes a Dock and a Lock Due to Oil Spill
© tuastockphoto / Adobe Stock

Cocaine Seized from Container at Port of Gemlik
© Stefan Lambauer / Adobe Stock

Rumo to Sell Stake in Brazil Port Terminal to Bunge,...
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Russia Planning New Sea Terminal for LPG Exports to Asia

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Saudi Global Ports Adds New Cranes

Saudi Global Ports Adds New Cranes

DP World Romania Doubles Container Shipping Capacity in Black Sea Port

DP World Romania Doubles Container Shipping Capacity in Black Sea Port

India Approves $9-billion Port to Boost Trade with Europe

India Approves $9-billion Port to Boost Trade with Europe

Russian Oil Exports from Western Ports Seen Lower in July

Russian Oil Exports from Western Ports Seen Lower in July

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News