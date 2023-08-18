Subscribe
Implenia and NorSea to Build Floating Offshore Wind Plant In Norway

August 18, 2023

Credit: Implenia
Credit: Implenia

Swiss-based firm Implenia and NorSea's WindWorks Jelsa have signed an agreement to develop a production and assembly facility for large concrete or steel structures for the floating offshore wind industry at Norway’s west coast.

Implenia and NorSea will become equal minority shareholders (approx. 41% each) in WindWorks Jelsa.

The first phase “pre-production”, lasting from 2023-2026, will require limited financial investments. 

"Implenia’s investment will not be consolidated, but only equity accounted, in line with the Group’s asset-light strategy. In the signed agreement, Implenia committed to two small investment tranches in 2023 and 2024," Implenia said.

"Offshore wind has been identified as a substantial future energy source and export product for Norway, first concessions are expected in December 2023," the companies said in a staement.

"The goal of WindWorks Jelsa is to become a key partner of the growing floating offshore wind industry across Europe, by building floating wind turbines on the West coast of Norway for a total output of one gigawatt per year. An installed capacity of one gigawatt can supply the annual electricity consumption of up to four million households. 

Cost-efficient substructures for floating wind

According to the parties involved, the ambition for the project in Norway's Jelsa is to provide cost-efficient large concrete substructures for floa­ting offshore wind parks. 

Implenia will contribute its experience and know-how in site design and planning as well as in strategy and market approach. The project will be developed in several phases from 2023 to 2032 leading to a production and assembly area of 800,000 m2, including warehouses and workshops, purpose designed launching systems as well as heavy load quays.


