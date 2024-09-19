Subscribe
IMODCO's Terminals for Offshore Ammonia Transfers Receive ABS' Seal of Approval

September 19, 2024

An example of a CALM buoy in operation (Credit: IMODCO Terminals)
An example of a CALM buoy in operation (Credit: IMODCO Terminals)

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued approvals in principle (AiPs) for a range of jetty-less new energy terminal concepts to move frequent, large-volume ammonia transfers away from shore, developed by SBM Offshore’s division IMODCO Terminals.

IMODCO is applying a proven jetty-less system for moving crude oil to support the supply chain for new fuels such as ammonia.

ABS reviewed the designs for IMODCO’s Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (CALM) buoy, CALM soft yoke and Tower Loading Unit (TLU), which offer ammonia carriers a connection to onshore ammonia refineries or storage via subsea pipelines.

Conventional pipelines require jetty terminals that are typically located near populated areas. Moving the transfers away from the shoreline via subsea pipe mitigates the risk of ammonia leaks into populated areas.

“ABS is committed to supporting a safe energy transition for the marine and offshore industries. As ammonia production and transportation are expected to grow rapidly in the coming decades, it is critical we take every step possible to mitigate risks and preserve the environment,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“In collaboration with key value chain stakeholders, including ABS, we are committed to promoting the use of jetty-less systems to enhance safety and cost efficiency for large and frequent ammonia transfers,” added Philippe Lavagna, Product Account Manager for Terminals for New Energies, IMODCO, part of SBM Offshore Group.

Offshore Infrastructure Ammonia Terminals Maritime Certification

Logistics News

