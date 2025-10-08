Liebherr Dispatches Four Mobile Harbor Cranes to Italy

Liebherr has dispatched four additional mobile harbor cranes to Italy, reaffirming its role in the country’s evolving port infrastructure. The shipment includes two LHM 550 for Bari’s bulk terminal, each rated at 154 tons with a 54‑meter outreach and equipped with e‑drive for locally emission‑free operation when connected to shore power.

La Nuova Meccanica Navale in Naples will receive an LHM 420 to replace an older LHM 1300. This crane, with a 124‑ton lifting capacity and 48‑meter outreach, is built for heavy-duty shipyard operations, from removing large hatch covers to handling oversized components and tools with precision and speed. The company selected the LHM 420 for its reliability and maneuverability in confined quay spaces.

Interporto Rivers Venezia will also receive an LHM 420, configured with electric drive to support bulk and scrap operations at its multipurpose terminal. This addition complements the terminal’s existing fleet off our Liebherr mobile harbor cranes – an LHM 250, two LHM 320s and an LHM 550 – reinforcing its strategy to modernize handling capacity while reducing local emissions.

Bari’s grain gateway relies on dependable high‑rate discharge to feed regional milling and pasta production for Divella Pasta, so the terminal’s focus on efficiency is supported by the LHM 550’s performance. Both cranes also feature the latest operator cabin, designed to reduce fatigue and improve situational awareness during long shifts, while LED floodlighting ensures clear visibility for safe, efficient handling even in low-light conditions. IPM Bari already operates two LHM 550s and is expanding capacity to meet growing throughput demands.

In Naples, a ship repair yard with two production sites and a 230‑meter floating dock will deploy the LHM 420 for critical lifting operations, including hatch cover removal and the transfer of heavy machinery, where its reach, lifting power and precise positioning deliver clear advantages in confined 2/3 quay spaces.

At Porto Marghera, the multipurpose platform is investing to modernize handling, storage and energy use; the electrically powered LHM 420 complements this direction by enabling locally emission‑free lifts during bulk and scrap operations.

Electric drives and advanced crane systems are enabling Italian operators to balance throughput targets with quieter, cleaner quays. Beyond this delivery, existing diesel-powered cranes can be retrofitted with electric drives thanks to retrofit kits provided by Liebherr, ensuring operation through electrical power for cranes already in service.