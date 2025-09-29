Subscribe
Ulsan Port Completes Its First Green Methanol STS Bunkering for Bulk Carrier

September 29, 2025

(Credit: Ulsan Port Authority)
Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) has completed Korea’s first methanol bunkering for a dual-fuel bulk carrier at Ulsan Port.

The STS for a bulk carrier, conducted on September 28, 2025, follows Ulsan Port’s world-first successful methanol bunkering demonstrations for container ships (PTS/STS) in 2023-2024.

With the latest achievement, Ulsan Port has expanded its bunkering track record from container ships to bulk carriers.

The operation was conducted for Green Future, a methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier chartered by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, an NYK Group company, from Kambara Kisen.

The fuel, green methanol produced by OCI Global, was supplied by ITOCHU Corporation through storage at the OTK Terminal, and transferred via ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering.

The bunkering was conducted safely and efficiently by utilizing the infrastructure at Ulsan New Port’s Southern Breakwater T/S Pier, marking Korea’s first green methanol STS bunkering for a dry bulk carrier.

“This bunkering operation is a milestone that demonstrates Ulsan Port’s capability to deliver commercial-scale green methanol bunkering.” He added, “Building on this achievement, we are committed to spearheading sustainable marine fuel bunkering as a trusted global hub,” said Jae-young Byeon, UPA President.

Offshore Ports Shipping Asia Bunkering Methanol Maritime Methanol Bunkering

