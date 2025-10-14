Cavotec MoorMaster Systems Operational at Iroquois Lock in Canada

Cavotec has successfully delivered and commissioned three MoorMaster automated mooring systems at the Iroquois Lock in Ontario, Canada. The systems were officially handed over to the Saint Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) on June 30, 2025.

With this latest installation, Cavotec’s MoorMaster systems support vessel transit at nearly all locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway, with only Lock 8 in the Welland Canal remaining to be equipped in 2026. The new systems at the Iroquois Lock will contribute to operational benefits, including:

Enhanced safety for crews and operations through the elimination of traditional mooring lines

Less manual handling and more efficient positioning through large vacuum pads that securely hold vessels steady

Reduced onboard power consumption for vessels during lockage

With the Iroquois project completed, a total of 51 MoorMaster units are in operation across the Seaway as of 2025.