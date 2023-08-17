Subscribe
IBIA Appoints Dr. Edmund Hughes as Its New IMO Representative

August 17, 2023

Dr. Edmund Hughes. Photo courtesy IBIA/IMO
The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) announced the appointment of Dr. Edmund Hughes as its International Maritime Organization (IMO) Representative, effective from September 1, 2023. Dr. Hughes will succeed Unni Einemo.

A prominent figure in the maritime community, many will recognize Edmund for his pivotal role as the Head of Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency in the Marine Environment Division at the IMO. His tenure there played a significant part in developing MARPOL Annex VI, including transformative regulations such as IMO 2020 and initiatives geared towards amplifying ships' energy efficiency. Additionally, his dedication was evident in his role as Secretary for the IMO working group responsible for the Initial IMO Strategy on reducing GHG emissions from ships in 2018.

