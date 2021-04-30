28862 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 30, 2021

Harren & Partner Names Nils Aden Managing Director

Nils Aden (Photo: Harren & Partner)

Nils Aden (Photo: Harren & Partner)

German shipping and logistics group Harren & Partner announced it has hired Nils Aden as managing director, effective May 1.

Aden brings to the role more than two decades of know-how as a shipping industry executive in the industry, with experience from leadership positions in international ship management, transformation projects, M&A transactions and integration. In his previous assignments, he overlooked the merger of V.Ships and Norddeutsche Reederei H. Schuldt as Managing Director, led Zeaborn as CEO and transformed E.R. Schiffahrt as CEO into an international ship management player.

 Aden will focus on the group’s global ship management services and strategic developments to strengthen the management team on its international growth path. The Harren & Partner Group has been expanding its services over recent years, having grown its global presence with the acquisition of SAL Heavy Lift and cooperation with Bremer Bereederungsgesellschaft (BBG), as well as the recently formed joint venture with Jumbo Shipping.

“I am extremely pleased that Nils is becoming part of our team now. He has tremendous experience in the shipping industry and will bring enormous creativity and drive to this role,” said Dr. Martin Harren, managing director of Harren & Partner. “We are convinced that getting Nils on board will put us in a very good position for the future. Together, we want to set new standards and develop our group further.”

Aden said, “Joining Harren & Partner is a very special moment for me—not only because I am rejoining some 20 years after starting my maritime career here, but especially because I find the global activities from ship owning and management to leading heavy lift services, complex industrial logistics and sustainable renewable energy projects to be fascinating. I am looking forward to working together with this highly motivated and skilled team to further develop the group’s long-term growth path. This is a very compelling organization that I am proud to join, again.”

