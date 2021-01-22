28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 22, 2021

V.Group Hires Sprotte as CEO of Ship Management

Bjoern Sprotte (Photo: V.Group)

Ship management company V.Group has announced the appointment of Bjoern Sprotte as chief executive officer, Ship Management.

Based in Hamburg and reporting directly to V.Group CEO René Kofod-Olsen, Sprotte replaces Franck Kayser, who has requested to refocus his overall responsibilities and will be assuming leadership of the Group’s activities in Denmark.

Sprotte joins V.Group from OSM Maritime Group, where he spent four years in a number of senior roles, including chief operating officer, president and, most recently, chief executive officer.

His career started at Rickmers Group, where he rose from nautical officer to CEO of maritime services over a period of 15 years, from which he moved to the position of vice president at Carnival Group, where he was responsible for the development and delivery of ship management strategy.

Kofod-Olsen said, “[Sprotte] has an extensive depth and breadth of experience in the maritime industry and possesses the commercial, technical and operational skills and knowledge to deliver sustainable benefits to our customers.

“[Kayser] will assume the role of managing director, Denmark and will focus his energy on strategic growth opportunities in this important market, with a view to growing both our ship management and broader service offerings.

