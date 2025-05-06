Subscribe
Ambrey: RSF Launched Drone Attack on Port Sudan's Container Terminal

May 6, 2025

British maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Tuesday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had launched a drone attack on facilities at Port Sudan. Credit: Adobe Stock/atdr
British maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Tuesday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had launched a drone attack on facilities at Port Sudan. Credit: Adobe Stock/atdr

British maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Tuesday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had launched a drone attack on facilities at Port Sudan, targeting the container terminal and escalating a two-year-long conflict.

Ambrey said it had obtained video footage showing damage to the terminal and civilian infrastructure, reportedly leaving the city without power.

No damage to merchant vessels was reported, but Ambrey noted significant GPS disruptions in the area.

Explosions and fires rocked Sudan's main port city and wartime capital Port Sudan on Tuesday, a witness said, part of a days-long drone assault that has torched the biggest fuel depots, damaging the most important gateway for foreign aid.

Port Sudan houses the country's main seaport, airport and the army's top command.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and RSF, triggered by a dispute over a transition to civilian rule. The conflict has displaced over 12 million people and pushed half the population into acute hunger, according to the United Nations.

(Reuters)

