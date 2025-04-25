Subscribe
Search

ESL Joins World Shipping Council

April 25, 2025

World Shipping Council (WSC) welcomed Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) as a new member of the Council. WSC represents over 90% of global liner shipping capacity, working with policymakers and stakeholder groups to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure shipping industry.

Established in 2006 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ESL has since expanded its presence to 30 countries, operating over 70 offices worldwide. ESL will be represented on the WSC Board by CEO Till Ole Barrelet.

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

Four new gantry cranes arrive at APM Terminals Elizabeth in November 2024 as part of ongoing investments in equipment and infrastructure. Credit: APM Terminals

Maersk, PANYNJ Extend Lease for APM Terminals Elizabeth...
Source: NQBP

North Queensland Ports Contribute Billions to Local...
Marine fuel sales in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah fell in February to their lowest since data started being published in 2021. Credit: Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21
Annual ACBL golf tournament contributes almost $30,000 to children's cancer efforts. Credit: ACBL

Annual ACBL Golf Tournament Donates to Childhood Cancer...
China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) reposted a commentary criticising CK Hutchison's port deal with U.S. firm BlackRock as a betrayal of China. Credit: Adobe Stock/AU USAnakul+

Is the Black Rock, CK Hutchison Port Deal in Peril?
Chinese state oil companies are shying away from Russian oil this month. Credit: Adobe Stock/LT

Chinese Companies Shy Away From Russian Oil

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

ESL Joins World Shipping Council

Just-In-Time Arrival: A Triple Win

Just-In-Time Arrival: A Triple Win

Drewry: Global Container Shipping Volume to Fall 1% in Response to Trump Trade Policies

Drewry: Global Container Shipping Volume to Fall 1% in Response to Trump Trade Policies

Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as IMO Regulations Tighten

Ulsan Port Authority Encourages Marine Biofuel Adoption as IMO Regulations Tighten

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Source: US to hold Alaska LNG summit and urge Japan, South Korea, and other countries to support the project
China's demand for refined Copper depletes stock, risks short squeeze
Mexico's largest port expands as it bets global trade despite Trump’s tariffs