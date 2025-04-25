ESL Joins World Shipping Council

World Shipping Council (WSC) welcomed Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) as a new member of the Council. WSC represents over 90% of global liner shipping capacity, working with policymakers and stakeholder groups to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure shipping industry.

Established in 2006 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ESL has since expanded its presence to 30 countries, operating over 70 offices worldwide. ESL will be represented on the WSC Board by CEO Till Ole Barrelet.



