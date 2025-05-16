Subscribe
Israel Attacks Yemeni Ports, Says Houthi-Run TV Outlet

May 16, 2025

Israel attacked Yemen's ports of Hodeidah and Salif along the country's Red Sea coast on Friday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said, in an apparent response to the militant group's missile launches against Israel.

Al Masirah did not provide further details, but two residents in Hodeidah said they heard four loud booms. There was no immediate comment on the attack from Israel.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.

The Israeli military, which has carried out numerous retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets, intercepted a missile launched by the group on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Israel issued evacuation orders for the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif, saying they were being used by the Iranian-aligned Houthis.

(Reuters/Reporting by Hatem Maher and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean)

Israel Attacks Yemeni Ports, Says Houthi-Run TV Outlet

