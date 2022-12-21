Subscribe
Search

MSC Group Completes Purchase of Bolloré Africa Logistics

December 21, 2022

© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock
© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock

French conglomerate Bollore, run by the family of billionaire Vincent Bollore, said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its Bolloré Africa Logistics arm to shipping company MSC Group.

The Bolloré company added the transaction was on the basis of a 5.7 billion euro ($6.1 billion) enterprise value.

“The Bolloré Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to develop on this continent its activities in many fields such as communications, entertainment, telecommunications and publishing,” added the company in a statement.

The Bolloré company holds 29.5% of French media company Vivendi and roughly 18% of Universal Music Group, as well as a small stake in Italian bank Mediobanca.


($1 = 0.9421 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

Intermodal Mergers & Acquisitions Africa Terminals

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Martin Bencher Group)

Maersk Completes Acquisition of Logistics Firm Martin...
© Patrick Foto / Adobe Stock

China’s Belt and Road Infrastructure Projects Could Help...
Ahmed Yaasiin Saalah, Puntland’s Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Suhail Albanna, DP World’s CEO and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, and Nabil Milad Abou Rjaili, General Manager of Mar Marine & Building Contracting. (Photo: DP World)

DP World to Upgrade Port of Bosaso
Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group; and Samaila Zubairu, President & Chief Executive Officer of AFC, signing the collaboration agreement to address infrastructure gaps across the continent. (Photo: AD Ports)

AD Ports Aims to Address Maritime Infrastructure Gaps...
© Krzsztof Kost / MarineTraffic.com

Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock

Freeport Pushes Texas LNG Export Plant Restart to Year End


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News