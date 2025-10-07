Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes decreased 14.2 percent from 2024 to 4.7 million tons in September. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.4 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 31.4 million tons, a 14 percent decrease compared to last year.

Through September, iron ore loadings are 6.6 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: September 2020-2025 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020-2024 Duluth, MN 679,082 1,059,854 1,006,157 994,576 780,340 605,012 904,002 Superior, WI 630,822 1,366,365 1,318,224 1,141,618 1,383,871 892,833 1,168,180 Two Harbors, MN 1,324,819 1,349,179 1,590,522 1,683,023 1,702,757 1,483,586 1,530,060 Silver Bay, MN 480,557 726,301 267,144 546,116 407,936 557,019 485,611 Marquette, MI* 561,723 520,461 540,303 787,918 819,819 816,612 646,045 Cleveland, OH** 17,979 338,860 337,137 418,808 369,575 331,657 296,472 Ashtabula, OH 167,847 0 0 0 0 0 33,569 Total 3,862,829 5,361,020 5,059,487 5,572,059 5,464,298 4,686,719 5,063,939 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor







Year-To-Date 2020-2025











Average Port 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020-2024 Duluth, MN 5,821,301 6,514,507 4,959,927 6,517,107 5,876,277 5,917,978 5,937,824 Superior, WI 4,841,424 8,761,105 8,293,091 8,808,529 8,158,211 6,197,382 7,772,472 Two Harbors, MN 9,034,181 10,825,752 9,683,025 10,810,369 11,158,402 9,595,446 10,302,346 Silver Bay, MN 2,792,531 4,100,001 1,280,618 2,163,643 3,267,115 2,842,214 2,720,782 Marquette, MI* 3,400,042 4,726,335 3,585,807 5,162,131 5,127,792 4,838,288 4,400,421 Cleveland, OH** 1,560,604 2,438,417 1,444,320 3,276,770 2,918,241 2,015,270 2,327,670 Ashtabula, OH 716,227 28,553 0 0 0 0 148,956 Total 28,166,310 37,394,670 29,246,788 36,738,549 36,506,038 31,406,578 33,610,471

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.