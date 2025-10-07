Subscribe
Search

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

October 7, 2025

© Lake Carriers
© Lake Carriers

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes decreased 14.2 percent from 2024 to 4.7 million tons in September.  Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.4 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 31.4 million tons, a 14 percent decrease compared to last year. 

Through September, iron ore loadings are 6.6 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: September 2020-2025 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020-2024

Duluth, MN

679,082

1,059,854

1,006,157

994,576

780,340

605,012

904,002

Superior, WI

630,822

1,366,365

1,318,224

1,141,618

1,383,871

892,833

1,168,180

Two Harbors, MN

1,324,819

1,349,179

1,590,522

1,683,023

1,702,757

1,483,586

1,530,060

Silver Bay, MN

480,557

726,301

267,144

546,116

407,936

557,019

485,611

Marquette, MI*

561,723

520,461

540,303

787,918

819,819

816,612

646,045

Cleveland, OH**

17,979

338,860

337,137

418,808

369,575

331,657

296,472

Ashtabula, OH

167,847

0

0

0

0

0

33,569

Total

3,862,829

5,361,020

5,059,487

5,572,059

5,464,298

4,686,719

5,063,939

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor





Year-To-Date 2020-2025

 







Average

Port

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020-2024

Duluth, MN

5,821,301

6,514,507

4,959,927

6,517,107

5,876,277

5,917,978

5,937,824

Superior, WI

4,841,424

8,761,105

8,293,091

8,808,529

8,158,211

6,197,382

7,772,472

Two Harbors, MN

9,034,181

10,825,752

9,683,025

10,810,369

11,158,402

9,595,446

10,302,346

Silver Bay, MN

2,792,531

4,100,001

1,280,618

2,163,643

3,267,115

2,842,214

2,720,782

Marquette, MI*

3,400,042

4,726,335

3,585,807

5,162,131

5,127,792

4,838,288

4,400,421

Cleveland, OH**

1,560,604

2,438,417

1,444,320

3,276,770

2,918,241

2,015,270

2,327,670

Ashtabula, OH

716,227

28,553

0

0

0

0

148,956

Total

28,166,310

37,394,670

29,246,788

36,738,549

36,506,038

31,406,578

33,610,471

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

Ports Great Lakes Iron Ore

Related Logistics News

Source: IMO

Europe’s Ports Call for Swift Adoption of IMO Net-Zero...
Image courtesy PERC

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling...
(Credit: Ulsan Port Authority)

Ulsan Port Completes Its First Green Methanol STS...
© JUN LI - stock.adobe.com

Chinese Oil Port to Set Measures to Ban Shadow Fleet
© Konecranes

Alabama Port Authority Selects Konecranes RTGs to for New...
© Lichtwolke99 / Adobe Stock

Chinese Shipyard Orders Strong Despite US Port Fees

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

Crew Connectivity Evolves from Luxury to Lifeline

Crew Connectivity Evolves from Luxury to Lifeline

Canadian Trade Deficit Widens in August to Second Highest

Canadian Trade Deficit Widens in August to Second Highest

Russian Crude Freight Rates to India Rise

Russian Crude Freight Rates to India Rise

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Indian states sign coal power agreements to meet increasing demand
Owners of Chinese-built vessels face US port fees and costs of $3 billion.
The price of crude oil has increased despite the costlier shipment to India