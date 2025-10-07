Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in September

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes decreased 14.2 percent from 2024 to 4.7 million tons in September. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.4 percent.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 31.4 million tons, a 14 percent decrease compared to last year.
Through September, iron ore loadings are 6.6 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters of the year.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: September 2020-2025 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2020-2024
Duluth, MN
679,082
1,059,854
1,006,157
994,576
780,340
605,012
904,002
Superior, WI
630,822
1,366,365
1,318,224
1,141,618
1,383,871
892,833
1,168,180
Two Harbors, MN
1,324,819
1,349,179
1,590,522
1,683,023
1,702,757
1,483,586
1,530,060
Silver Bay, MN
480,557
726,301
267,144
546,116
407,936
557,019
485,611
Marquette, MI*
561,723
520,461
540,303
787,918
819,819
816,612
646,045
Cleveland, OH**
17,979
338,860
337,137
418,808
369,575
331,657
296,472
Ashtabula, OH
167,847
0
0
0
0
0
33,569
Total
3,862,829
5,361,020
5,059,487
5,572,059
5,464,298
4,686,719
5,063,939
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2020-2025
Average
Port
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2020-2024
Duluth, MN
5,821,301
6,514,507
4,959,927
6,517,107
5,876,277
5,917,978
5,937,824
Superior, WI
4,841,424
8,761,105
8,293,091
8,808,529
8,158,211
6,197,382
7,772,472
Two Harbors, MN
9,034,181
10,825,752
9,683,025
10,810,369
11,158,402
9,595,446
10,302,346
Silver Bay, MN
2,792,531
4,100,001
1,280,618
2,163,643
3,267,115
2,842,214
2,720,782
Marquette, MI*
3,400,042
4,726,335
3,585,807
5,162,131
5,127,792
4,838,288
4,400,421
Cleveland, OH**
1,560,604
2,438,417
1,444,320
3,276,770
2,918,241
2,015,270
2,327,670
Ashtabula, OH
716,227
28,553
0
0
0
0
148,956
Total
28,166,310
37,394,670
29,246,788
36,738,549
36,506,038
31,406,578
33,610,471
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.