Thursday, August 18, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 18, 2022

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in July

(Source: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.3 million tons in July, a decrease of 6.8% compared to a year ago, according to trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were also 6.3% below the month’s 5-year average, LCA said.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 19.1 million tons, a decrease of 27.8% compared to the same point in 2021, LCA said. Iron ore shipments are 25.5% below their 5-year average for the first seven months of the year.

