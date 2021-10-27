LNG: France Gets Its First LNG Bunker Vessel, Gas Vitality

The first LNG bunker vessel to be based in France has been named Gas Vitality at a ceremony held today at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, China.

The 18,600-m³ newbuild bunker vessel is TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ second collaboration with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and shipbuilder, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding following the signing of a long-term charter contract in November 2019.

All three parties first collaborated in 2018 to successfully design and build her sistership, the Gas Agility, which has been operating in the Port of Rotterdam since November 2020.

Classed by Bureau Veritas and operated by V.Ships France under the French flag, the Gas Vitality will enter operational service in December 2021 and be based in the Port of Marseille-Fos, Southern France, to serve the Mediterranean region. She will notably perform LNG bunkering services to CMA CGM’s LNG-fueled containerships and MSC Cruises’ upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships that call at the French port.

Image courtesy TotalEnergies, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines



Some of Gas Vitality's Key Features

The Gas Vitality measures 135 meters long and is a GTT Mark III membrane vessel.It offers several outstanding design features, including: