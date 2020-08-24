Two Firsts for Liebherr Maritime Cranes

In May this year the LHM 420 was delivered to Euroamérica S.A. in Campana, Argentina, fully disassembled and due for handover in June 2020. A number of mobile harbor cranes are already in operation in Argentina and serviced by the experienced local engineers from Liebherr Argentina S.A. However, this was a first for them too: the complete assembly of an LHM 420.

Due to the current pandemic situation worldwide, the engineer from the head office, Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock GmbH in Germany, was unable to attend in person, so all provisions were made, so that he could nevertheless be on hand to provide any support and assistance required. Cameras were installed on site, daily meetings were held to discuss the pending tasks, and the new Remote Service tool was ready for its first crane assembly.

The new Remote Service App from Liebherr, integrated with audio and video calls, a chat function, screen sharing, image and document exchange, as well as whiteboarding functions, enables real-time support from experts and made the handover of the LHM possibile.

Liebherr was able to hand over the new LHM 420 to Euroamérica S.A. despite the current global situation. Everything went according to plan and could be completed within the time frame. Benoit Cibert, the engineer in Argentina, said, “From my side, I can tell you that this commissioning job has been a great experience and a great challenge for us, and we are pleased to deliver the crane to the customer according to the initial schedule and without any trouble. The Remote Service Tool certainly contributed to this.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liebherr has accelerated the market launch of Remote Service in terms of an extended test phase. This means all Liebherr customers with maritime cranes, deep foundation equipment and crawler cranes up to capacities of 300 t now have the opportunity to use the Remote Service App free of charge until the end of 2020.

(Photo: Liebherr)