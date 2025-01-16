Fincantieri Marinette Marine wins Harbor Assistance Grant

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) will receive $3 million from the State of Wisconsin to improve marine infrastructure along the Menominee River where the company builds surface combatant ships for the U.S. Navy.

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced today that five in-state projects will receive more than $10 million in Harbor Assistance Program grants. These grants are intended to strengthen supply chain reliability, support waterborne freight and assist with economic development of Wisconsin’s coastal communities.

FMM will use the funding to offset costs of dredging, repairing dock walls, installing mooring bollards and fenders to maintain the safe navigation and mooring of vessels built at the busy shipyard along the Menominee River. “These efforts will help us operate safely and continue to be a strong and vital community partner as we support the U.S. Navy,” said Mark Vandroff, CEO of FMM.

“We are grateful that WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman and Gov. Tony Evers’ administration are committed to improving Wisconsin’s maritime infrastructure,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “We invested more than $300 million in the past three years to improve our facilities and to create an efficient and modern shipyard, and we believe that success is almost always a result of teamwork and shared commitment. I feel that we have a strong partnership here in Wisconsin.”

FMM is the prime defense contractor building the Navy’s newest class of ships: Constellation-class Frigates. The first ship is expected to deliver in 2029, and FMM has contracts for five additional vessels to follow. FMM officials believe that the Navy will ultimately require more than 20 Constellation-class Frigates, which positions FMM to be a busy shipyard for decades to come.