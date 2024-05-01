Subscribe
Search

US LNG Exports Fall for Fourth Straight Month

May 1, 2024

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell for a fourth consecutive month to 6.19 million metric tons in April from 7.61 million in March on production outages, preliminary data from financial firm LSEG showed on Wednesday.

Recurring mechanical problems have hit Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. plant by capacity. Last month, the Quintana, Texas, terminal exported five cargoes for a total of 330,000 tons, compared to 21 cargoes and 1.42 million tons in December.

Since mid-January, the plant has been operating without at least one of its three gas-processing trains. Freeport declined to comment on the latest production challenges. It has begun to increase its feedgas consumption over the last three days, LSEG data showed, and a tanker moored at its dock last Friday.

"We still believe Freeport will not reach its typical summer utilization near 90% until June, at the earliest, given its previous struggles to complete maintenance in a timely manner," Energy Aspects analyst David Seduski said in a note to clients last week.

The largest U.S. exporter, Cheniere Energy, had reduced gas consumption for about 24 hours last month at each of its Corpus Christi, Texas, and Sabine Pass, Louisiana, plants. It declined to comment on a reason for the declines.

U.S. exports to Europe slipped to 3.25 million tons, or 52.5% of the total volume, from 4.31 million tons, or about 57%, of March's total, the data showed.

Asia held steady as a share of total volumes with the seven U.S. export plants sending 2.02 million tons of LNG to Asia, 32.6% of total exports, compared to 2.4 million tons, or 33% in March, the LSEG data showed.

One cargo went to Kuwait from Cameron LNG, the data showed.

Exports of LNG to Latin American as a share of total exports almost doubled in April compared to March, growing to 850,000 tons or 13.7% of the total, from 550,000 tons, or 7%, in March.

Sales of the superchilled gas increased to Latin America, with purchases by Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, the data showed.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Tankers LNG North America Cargo Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© maxdigi / Adobe Stock

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May...
Source: BIMCO

Brazil’s Import of Russian Clean Petroleum Products Jumps...
By Maksym Yemelyanov

Russia Reinsurer Backs Firms to get India Marine Insurance...
Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck (right) Commander of U.S. Military Sealift Command (MSC) explains the tradition of the Navy ‘looping ceremony’. Lt. Robert P. Ellison assumes the title of MSC's Flag Aide during the ceremony. The looping ceremony took place aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held aboard the ship on Sept. 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photograph by Brian Suriani/Released)

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck: MSC Needs More Mariners, New...
© Nmomentscatcher / Adobe Stock

US to Reimpose Oil Sanctions on Venezuela
Source: JSI Alliance

JSI Alliance Completes Scope of Work in Basrah Refinery...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

US Issues Hundreds of Sanctions Targeting Russia, Takes Aim at Chinese Companies

US Issues Hundreds of Sanctions Targeting Russia, Takes Aim at Chinese Companies

Port of New Orleans Names Coates Chief Commercial Officer

Port of New Orleans Names Coates Chief Commercial Officer

Panama Canal Snarls Blamed on El Nino, Water Management Issues

Panama Canal Snarls Blamed on El Nino, Water Management Issues

US LNG Exports Fall for Fourth Straight Month

US LNG Exports Fall for Fourth Straight Month

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News