DynaMoor Mooring Put to the Test in Japan

May 13, 2025

DynaMoor is designed to reduce ship sway to improve the safety and efficiency of port operations. Image courtesy NYK, JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), and Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI)
On May 13, NYK, JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), and Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure (TMI), a provider of engineered polymer and technology solutions for the marine, infrastructure, and energy industries under the Trelleborg AB group, jointly installed a new DynaMoor mooring system at the coal unloading berth of JERA's Hitachinaka Thermal Power Station in Ibaraki Prefecture.

DynaMoor is a mooring system that reduces ship sway and surge while the vessel is at berth. Trial operations using actual ships have begun, and this is the first time the system has been used in Japan.

The two DynaMoor units in this trial have been installed at the above berth and will be tested for one year. A motion sensor will be attached to berthed vessels to measure vessel-hull sway and surge when using DynaMoor, and the effectiveness of reducing the motion of berthed vessels and improving the safety and efficiency of port operations will be verified.

Developed by TMI, DynaMoor is a mooring system that automatically adjusts the tension of mooring lines to reduce the movement of a ship's hull. The tension on the mooring lines is adjusted by an electronically controlled hydraulic damper that moves the quick-release hook connected to the end of the mooring line back and forth along a rail, depending on the movement of the ship's hull.


