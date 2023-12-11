Subscribe
Search

DEME wins Saudi Arabia Dredging Contract

December 11, 2023

A consortium of Saudi Archirodon and DEME has been awarded the second phase of transformation work for the Port of NEOM, the primary seaport of entry to northwest Saudi Arabia.

Based in Oxagon, Port of NEOM is strategically located along the coast of the Red Sea and is adjacent to the nearby Suez Canal, through which 13% of global trade passes. The port will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations and economic ambitions of NEOM, facilitating the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region.

The project will commence in December 2023. DEME will work in a consortium with leading international marine construction group Archirodon to deliver on the contract to form the basin that will enable the world’s largest ships to call at Port of NEOM. All materials recovered as part of the channel development will be used to support the wider development of Oxagon.

Contracts Ports Dredging Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Source: Yara

Nations and Industry Partners Respond to Green Shipping...

ClassNK AIP for MARIC's Alternative Fuel Vessels
Colleen Liang (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Names Colleen Liang Environmental Director
Image courtesy Lake Carriers Association

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up in November
Wabtec Corporation and Latin American Channel Partner, Marinsa International, signed a contract to supply the primary power for 10 new hybrid tractor tugboats for the Panama Canal Authority (ACP). Wabtec will deliver two 8L250MDA marine engines for each tugboat. Image courtesy Wabtec

Wabtec, Marinsa Win 20-Engine Deal for New Panama Canal...
(Photo: Vopak)

IHI, Vopak Ink Agreement to Develop Ammonia Terminals

Interview

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Insight

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Video

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Logistics News

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News