Damen Signs Contract to Deliver Combi Freighters (CF) 3850 to the Polidano Group

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with the Polidano Group for the delivery of two Combi Freighters (CF) 3850. The Malta-based company will use the vessels primarily for the transport of aggregates for its construction business. The new vessels will be named Denise P and Julia P in honor of Polidano family members.

The Polidano Group typically transports aggregates from Albania to Malta. The CF 3850, with its box-shaped hold and tween deck, offers multiple cargo configurations. With this, the company will be able to transport a wide range of cargoes, including containers and breakbulk, on their return journey, as well as more widely in the Mediterranean region.

The CF 3850 vessels will also provide the Polidano Group with increased efficiency. The vessel's modern hull design and minimal resistance in the water are part of Damen's concerted effort to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions to a minimum.

The company will be able to take delivery of both vessels within a year of signing the contract. Damen expects to deliver the first vessel this year, and the second in Q1 2027.