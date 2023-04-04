Cuba’s Mariel Container Terminal Ready for Neo-Panamax Vessels

Cuba’s Mariel Container Terminal (TCM) has a completed channel dredging project that will enable access for Neo-Panamax vessels.

Buoys have been relocated to reflect the new channel dimensions, allowing the terminal to receive vessels of up to 1,200 feet long, 170 feet wide and 49 feet deep.

The port of Mariel is located 28 miles from Havana, the capital of Cuba, in a protected deep-water bay. It is in the center of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), a project that promotes the sustainable economic development of Cuba, through the attraction of foreign investment. A rail and road network connects the ZEDM with Havana and Cuba’s main population centers.

TCM is the main container terminal in Cuba with a yearly container throughput of approximately 300,000 TEU and a capacity for 800,000 TEU/year. TCM has 2,300 feet of berthing space and four Super Post-Panamax quay cranes. It also has a container yard area of 68 acres, 12 rubber-tired gantry cranes in the container yard and two rail mounted gantry cranes at the rail terminal.