Friday, October 28, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 27, 2022

Crowley Tugs to Use Shore Power at Port of Lake Charles

(Photo: Crowley)

(Photo: Crowley)

Crowley said its Ocean Class tugboats are now equipped to connect to shore power at the Port of Lake Charles in Louisiana.

Shore power infrastructure from Entergy Services, Inc. will allow Crowley's vessels to connect to electricity when not in service instead of running on diesel-fueled generators.

The result will be an estimated reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by more than 500 metric tons per year, Crowley said.

The Jacksonville, Fla. based shipping and logistics firm in 2021 announced its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations by 2050.

