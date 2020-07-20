Crowley Logistics Hires Bennett as SVP, GM

Crowley Maritime Corporation announced Brett Bennett will join the company August 3 as senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Logistics, succeeding Steve Collar, who retired last month after a 43-year career with Crowley. He will report to Ray Fitzgerald, Crowley’s chief operating officer, and work from the corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Bennett comes to Crowley from Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions where he served as senior vice president and head of global terminals and stevedoring. He has more than 25 years of experience focused on transportation and end-to-end logistics, including a 12-year stint with Damco Distribution Services, Maersk’s logistics arm. While there, he served as chief operating officer-USA and vice president of operations and strategic client management.

Bennett began his career as terminal manager-Pier G for Sea-Land Service (a Maersk company) in Long Beach, Calif. He was later promoted to director-Southern California Marine Terminals for APM Maersk and managing director of APM Terminals in Elizabeth, N.J., before joining Damco. Bennett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston, S.C.

“We are growing our logistics business and adding new technologies and systems to enhance the customer experience,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO of Crowley Maritime Corporation. “Brett will bring new perspectives and ideas to help us get where we want to go.”

Crowley Logistics is the company’s largest business unit with more than $1 billion in annual revenue.