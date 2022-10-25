Crain Named Managing Director at APM Terminals Liberia

Clay Crain will take over as Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia effective November 1 and pending necessary approvals, replacing Jonathan Graham, who will take on a new role within Global Operations at APM Terminals and relocate back to the U.S.

A U.S. national, Crain comes with over 30 years of experience largely in oil and gas sector, including with leading players such as Weatherford International and EXPRO International and has been involved in various aspects of running businesses in West Africa and Latin America. He joins APM Terminals from SageRider, where, as Business Development Advisor, he is advising the boutique tech company that provides the latest technology solutions to the businesses in Oil and Gas Industry, towards development of West African markets. Prior to that, he also served as General Manager at Nigerian-owned oil and gas production solutions company Eunisell and as consultant to various companies from the energy sector.

“I am very happy to introduce Clay to our organization and to APM Terminals Liberia, where I am sure he will make a big impact based on his vast experience and knowledge of African markets,”said Igor van den Essen, Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals. “At the same time, I thank Jonny Graham for his great work in Liberia, where I am sure his passion and commitment will be greatly missed by the team.”

“I am excited about this new opportunity and thrilled to return to Africa and join the port logistics industry, which has such a great impact on people’s lives. APM Terminals has a bold ambition to become the world’s best terminal company and it will be a privilege for me to be part of that journey,” Crain said.

Crain will replace Graham, who has been at the helm of APM Terminals Liberia since June 2021 and who is now taking over a role within APM Terminals’ Global Operations, based in Charlotte, NC in the U.S.

“As I transition into my new role, I am confident that APM Terminals Liberia will be in safe hands with Clay, who is no stranger to West Africa and who has a deep understanding of local markets and its dynamics. He will take over a great and enthusiastic team and I have no doubts that together they will achieve great results,” Graham said.

APM Terminals Liberia has been operating a state-of-the-art multi-purpose port in the Freeport of Monrovia since 2011 on a 25-year concession from the Government of Liberia. With a capacity of approximately 200,00 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) per year, the terminal also has facilities for General Cargo (Rice, Wheat, Cement, Clinker, Limestone, Gypsum etc), Project Cargo and Break Bulk, and provides pilotage and towing services.