New Container Quay to Be Built at Port of Valencia

October 10, 2024

Jan De Nul's dredger Fernão de Magalhães at work in Morocco. The same type of vessel will be used for the port of Valencia. (Photo: Jan De Nul Group)
Dutch dredging and marine construction contractor Jan De Nul Group on Thursday announced it has signed a contract with the Valencia port authority for a new container quay in the port's northern extension. The maritime contractor will carry out the works in a joint venture with Acciona Construcción and Grupo Bertolín.

The new quay will have an area of 137 hectares and there will be a quay wall of over 1,900 meters. The works will take 58 months, just under five years. This will allow the port of Valencia to handle an additional five million containers per year, on top of its current capacity of seven million.

The new quay will be able to serve the latest generation of MEGAMAX vessels with a length of up to 430 meters and more than 24,000 containers on board.

The port authority plans to reuse as much of the 25 million cubic meters of dredged material for the quay construction as feasible. This approach leaves virtually no need to transport in additional soil.

