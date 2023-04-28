Subscribe
Comvex's 2022 Profit More than Triples as Ukraine Cargo Rises

April 28, 2023

© ely2000 / Adobe Stock

Romanian port operator Comvex said on Friday its net profit more than tripled to 104.36 million lei ($23.24 million) in 2022, as the Black Sea port of Constanta saw a rise in Ukrainian grain exports and other cargo.

Comvex, which is due to detail its rise in profit later on Friday, operates Europe's fastest-loading grain terminal.

In 2022 as a whole, exporters shipped 8.6 million tones of Ukrainian grain through Constanta, by train, truck and barges on the river Danube. The port, which has a storage capacity of around 2 millions tones, handled grain exports worth 24.01 million tonnes overall last year.


($1 = 4.4907 lei)

(Reuters - Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Ports Europe Cargo Dry Bulk

