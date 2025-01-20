Subscribe
New Cold Store Established for Ecuador’s Bananas

January 20, 2025

Source: ICTSI

Contecon Guayaquil is enhancing Ecuador’s banana export capabilities with the launch of a cold storage facility within the Port of Guayaquil.

The Guayaquil Banana Gateway is the first on-dock cold storage facility in the country, which remains as the world’s top banana exporter.

Developed in partnership with Cool Carriers, the facility ensures uninterrupted cold chain preservation from cargo reception to shipment leading to reduced waiting times, optimized processes and a guarantee that the fruit reaches its destinations in the best possible condition.

