Subscribe
Search

CMPC Weighs $4 Billion Pulp Plant in Brazil

April 29, 2024

© stockdevil / Adobe Stock
© stockdevil / Adobe Stock

CMPC has signed a deal with Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul to evaluate building a new, $4 billion pulp plant there, the Chilean pulpmaker said on Monday.

The new project, which would be in the city of Barra do Ribeiro, would initially have the capacity to produce up to 2.5 million metric tons of bleached hardwood kraft pulp (BHKP) per year, CMPC said in a securities filing, adding that it could later be expanded.

The firm said the project would undergo technical and environmental studies before being presented to the CMPC board for vote in mid-2026.

CMPC, which also has paper and biopackaging businesses, produced a total of about 4 million tons of pulp in 2023.

In Brazil, it currently has the capacity to produce some 2.5 million tons of pulp through its plant in Guaiba, a city also located in Rio Grande do Sul, according to the company.

Beyond the investment required for the plant itself, the new project would also need $420 million for roads and infrastructure near the potential factory and $150 million to expand a port terminal and build another in the city of Rio Grande.

The company would later receive tax compensation due to some of the investments in infrastructure, Ernani Polo, Rio Grande do Sul's secretary of economic development told journalists.

CMPC did not give details on when the potential factory could start to operate.


(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry, Brendan O'Boyle and Michael Erman)

South America Infrastructure Americas Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Peru Seeks to Avoid Arbitration Over Chinese-built Mega...
© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

FBI Says Chinese Hackers Preparing to Attack US...
SBMT Rendering (Credit: Equinor)

Skanska Set for South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Buildout
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Bags $5 Million Shore Power Order
(Image: Ras Al-Khair Special Economic Zone)

Ras Al-Khair SEZ Seeking Maritime Infrastructure...
© Shuo / Adobe Stock

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

CMPC Weighs $4 Billion Pulp Plant in Brazil

CMPC Weighs $4 Billion Pulp Plant in Brazil

Peru Seeks to Avoid Arbitration Over Chinese-built Mega Port

Peru Seeks to Avoid Arbitration Over Chinese-built Mega Port

US Military's Pier in Gaza to Cost $320 Million

US Military's Pier in Gaza to Cost $320 Million

USACE to Dredge Cleveland Harbor

USACE to Dredge Cleveland Harbor

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News