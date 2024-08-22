'Clean Growth Hub' Planned at the Port of Barry

Associated British Ports (ABP) and px Group (px) have launched plans for a project to transform a large area of the Port of Barry in South Wales into a site for low-carbon infrastructure investment.

The Port of Barry was once the U.K.’s leading port for shipping coal. Now, more than 100 acres has been earmarked for the new Clean Growth Hub. The project partners said they are seeking investee companies who are specialists in rare earths processing, battery materials manufacturers, manufacturers who are part of green energy and net zero supply chains, and developing carbon capture and utilization (CCU) business models.

The site will be operated and maintained by px Group, the company behind Saltend Chemicals Park on the Humber.

Henrik L. Pedersen, CEO of Associated British Ports, said, “Ports are at the heart of the U.K.’s green energy transition. This development ensures that Barry will play a greater role as we look to deliver a lower-carbon future. Our vision is for ABP’s ports to be the green hubs which bring together progressive companies that can benefit from collective infrastructure and expertise.

“Building on the proven relationship we’ve developed at Saltend, we are excited to partner with px again to identify suitable projects that will further support the energy transition. and deliver clean growth.”

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, said, “We have a shared, transformational vision for ABP’s Port of Barry that has world-class, low-carbon companies at its heart, built on spacious brownfield land that can be developed immediately. We have a results-driven relationship with ABP, enabling billions of pounds of investment opportunity at Saltend. We’re looking forward to working closely with them again as we transform the Port of Barry.”

ABP’s Port of Barry already has low-carbon infrastructure in place and in development. The port currently has an operational 5 MW solar array, with further opportunity to scale up solar and wind power. ABP also has a partnership at the Port of Barry with Hynamics, an EDF Group subsidiary, to evaluate developing low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution to help reduce local industries’ CO2 emissions.