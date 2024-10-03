China and Abu Dhabi Establish Sister Ports

On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United Arab Emirates, Yangpu Port and Abu Dhabi Port have become sister ports.

The move was officiated by an MoU which was signed by the Yangpu Economic Development Zone Management Committee, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, COSCO Shipping Ports Abu Dhabi Terminals and Hainan Ports and Shipping International Ports.

According to the agreement, the parties will jointly promote cooperation between Yangpu Port and Abu Dhabi Port, strengthen cooperation in port construction, shipping services, green energy and other fields, enhance the port's capacity and jointly expand Chinese and UAE markets.

Abu Dhabi Port and Yangpu Port are the most important hub ports of COSCO Shipping Group in the Asia-Pacific region. COSCO Shipping Group has 43 routes linked to Yangpu International Container Terminal and 20 routes linked to Abu Dhabi Terminal. In April this year, the "Yangpu-Abu Dhabi" direct route was successfully opened.

COSCO Shipping says it will rely on the unique advantages of Hainan Free Trade Port and Abu Dhabi Free Trade Zone to accelerate the construction of Yangpu Port and Abu Dhabi Terminal, build a dense route network, connect sister ports with the global route network, and continuously enhance the regional hub role of the two ports, making greater contributions to bilateral and regional economic and trade exchanges between China and the Arab world.



