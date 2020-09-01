28784 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 1, 2020

Chevron Tanker Receives ABS SMART-MHM Notation

Pegasus Voyager (Photo: Chevron)

ABS and Chevron Shipping Company LLC have embarked on a digital fleet management journey.

As a first step, the Suezmax lightering vessel Pegasus Voyager has become the first vessel in Chevron’s fleet to qualify for the ABS maintenance optimization notation SMART-MHM (Machinery Health Monitoring), with more vessels expected to follow. The ship is also the first ABS-classed to receive the notation.

ABS says this is just the beginning of the journey to condition-based maintenance for the Chevron’s fleet of 28 vessels. Chevron’s Asset Integrity team and the ABS Digital Solutions team are working closely on digital strategies to drive enhanced risk management, streamline the class interface and increase asset availability.

“Together, ABS and Chevron are shaping the next generation of maintenance methodologies, delivering future class services and driving the evolution of maritime safety in a digital world. As a leader in maritime digital technologies, ABS is proud to be working with industry leaders such as Chevron to challenge traditional approaches and develop advanced services for the benefit of our clients and members,” said Kash Mahmood, ABS Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions.

“We value the opportunity to partner with ABS and further utilize the investment Chevron Shipping has made with predictive maintenance tools. The ABS Smart Function approved technology provided by the DEI Group is installed on twenty of Chevron’s vessels and clearly demonstrating value. The system provides visibility into equipment health that is unavailable with any other monitoring systems allowing us to quickly identify and act on degrading conditions. Not only do these tools make our vessels more reliable, but they also reduce our costs by avoiding expensive equipment failures,” said Steve Brady, Asset Integrity Manager, Chevron Shipping.

Chevron had previously acquired the PMP (Preventative Maintenance) notations for its fleet and utilizing a range of ABS remote survey services. The ABS SMART-MHM notation leverages Chevron’s investment in fleet sensor technologies to support remote analytics, utilizing machinery data for Class crediting. The notation allows ABS and Chevron to align maintenance strategies for the Pegasus Voyager and Polaris Voyager to specific condition-based survey approaches.

