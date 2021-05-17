DNV Certifies NYK's Online Cargo-handling Training

Cargo-handling simulator training for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and oil tankers conducted by NYK SHIPMANAGEMENT PTE LTD (NYKSM) in an online environment has been certified classification association DNV.

The DNV certification confirms that the training content follows the guidelines provided in the IMO model courses and that the training is conducted effectively. According to NYK, this is the first time in Asia that DNV certification has been obtained for online cargo-handling simulator training for oil tankers.

The training is provided for seafarers boarding LNG carriers and oil tankers for the first time. It follows the IMO model courses and comprises content unique to NYK Group, including NYK’s safety culture, operational standards, current business conditions, and history. Use of the cargo handling simulator is also included. Before this training was made available, participants would need to travel to the NYKSM training center in Singapore for simulator training. However, a cloud-based cargo-handling simulator now makes training in an online environment possible. All content, including cloud-based cargo-handling simulator training and lectures, can now be provided online in compliance with the IMO model courses. This has made it possible for NYK Group seafarers aboard LNG carriers and oil tankers to complete training without having to travel to Singapore.

NYKSM introduced online ship handling training in September 2020, and afterward added online cargo-handling training for LPG carriers and car carriers. The company is currently working to utilize all resources to introduce online and e-learning options to all types of training.