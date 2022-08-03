Cavotec's Vacuum Mooring System to Be Installed in Tangier

Cavotec will support the decarbonization at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier by providing its next generation vacuum mooring system MoorMaster NxG. The automated transhipment terminal is one of the world's most technologically advanced, safest, and efficient terminals.

As part of its two-phase expansion between 2021 and 2025, the Tangier port will install Cavotec’s auto-mooring system along the extended section of the quay. This will reduce the time taken by vessels to moor and release, thus improving operational efficiency and safety and considerably reducing harmful emissions.

The MoorMaster system will reduce the time the tugs are used in port – thereby reducing emissions – and enabling faster turnaround times that allow vessels to cruise more slowly and efficiently to and from the port. The system reduces ship emissions during berthing by more than 90% due to reduced use of tugs and ship engines.

Once ships are moored, the MoorMaster’s active hydraulics reduce vessel motion, thereby positively impacting the terminal’s already exceptional crane moves per hour. APM Terminals MedPort Tangier consistently achieved productivity levels above 30 crane moves per hour in 2021 and is on target to increase this to 34 in 2022.

As a result of improved efficiency, average vessel call times are expected to be reduced by an average of two hours, (in addition to the saving of one hour due to faster mooring and release times).

The investments at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is part of a global commitment by APM Terminals to achieving a 70% reduction in absolute emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2040 for operationally controlled terminals.